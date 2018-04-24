Sanju teaser: Ranbir Kapoor's transformation as Sanjay Dutt will leave you speechless

Sanju is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man's battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him



Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju teaser. Pic/Youtube

The much-awaited biopic of Sanjay Dutt - Sanju's teaser is finally out! Ranbir Kapoor is a spitting image of Sanjay Dutt and we couldn't get our eyes off the teaser.

Few lives in our times are as dramatic and enigmatic as the saga of Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.

Sanju is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man's battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him. Some true stories leave you thinking "did this really happen?" This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true.

Catch Sanju teaser here:

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as the iconic actor Sanjay Dutt, the biopic has been one of the most discussed films ever since its announcement. One of the most awaited films of the year, Sanju will portray Ranbir Kapoor in a totally different avatar. The young actor has undergone a drastic physical transformation to fit the part and will be seen in 6 different looks tracing the life of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor surprised the audience with the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt as pictures from sets hit the internet earlier. The actor not just embodied the looks of Sanjay Dutt but also learned the nuances and accent of Sanjay Dutt.



Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju Teaser

The team underwent tremendous research for the film including watching almost more than 200 hours of footage for the film.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal (Sunil Dutt), Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza (Maanayata Dutt), Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala (Nargis Dutt), Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox star studios, Sanju is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.

