Sanju teaser stirs frenzy amongst Bollywood celebrities

The recently released teaser of the much-awaited biopic, Sanju, has created a rage ever since it has released. Right after its release, the teaser has gone ahead to garner immense love and appreciation from Bollywood who rose in awe of superstar Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Sanjay Dutt is one of the most loved actors in the film fraternity and the teaser of his life journey has made celebs go gaga over it. Here's a list of celebs who were in awe of the teaser:

I had the privilege of seeing this outstanding teaser of what promises to be an exhilarating mainstream experience!!! Raju and Ranbir! It’s doesn’t get batter than this!!! Ranbir how amazing are you!!! âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â https://t.co/L6Z5oWQuTy — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 24, 2018

This looks sooo amazing Sir!! Reallly looking forward to this one! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» #Sanju âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â https://t.co/nO1YQ7kblD — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 24, 2018

Omg the teaser of ‘Sanju’ so intriguing! Can’t wait to watch!!! #SanjayDutt #RanbirKapoor — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 24, 2018

The most revered director of our time with the most gifted actor of our time. #Sanju https://t.co/ijheb34kAO — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 24, 2018

One Man. Many Lives. All heart. This gave me goosebumps and made me smile wide - all at the same time... @RajkumarHirani #RanbirKapoor #SanjuTeaser — vaani kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) April 24, 2018

Simply amazing. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» all the best always. https://t.co/fTVLOW8Ntu — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 24, 2018

Saw the teaser of #Sanju -MIND BLOWING .. awaiting this biopic from @RajkumarHirani the best director in India. I was told Ranbir Kapoor stars in this film.... but I didn’t see him!!! à¤Âà¤¹à¤¾à¤Â à¤¥à¤¾ à¤°à¤£à¤¬à¥Âà¤° ???? — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 24, 2018

This will be beyond EPIC!!! Talk about a killer combo of the Best director, the most Brilliant Actor & The Awesome story of SanjuðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼Saw a few shots a few months ago and still can’t get over it!!! Raju this is justðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ @RajkumarHirani #sanju #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/HwzlsMM6vk — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) April 24, 2018

Sanju teaser has not just moved celebrities but audiences and critics alike which has gone ahead generating a lot of anticipation to watch the film on the screen. Sanju traces the journey of highs and lows of Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.

Sanju is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man's battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him.

Some true stories leave you thinking "did this really happen?" This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, slated to release on 29th June, 2018.

