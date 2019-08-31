Santacruz rape case: Actress was trying to extort money, says cosmetic surgeon

crime

Desai's clinic, in a press note issued on Friday, said that the 40-year-old actress, "is going through a troubled marriage and is fighting a divorce case in the family court which is still pending".

Cosmetic surgeon Dr Viral Desai said on Friday that he had been dating the TV actress who has filed a rape case against him at the Santacruz police station. The actress had filed the police complaint on August 12 alleging that the doctor had raped and assaulted her on August 9 when she had visited his Santacruz clinic for treatment. Desai's clinic, in a press note issued on Friday, said that the 40-year-old actress, "is going through a troubled marriage and is fighting a divorce case in the family court which is still pending".

The press note also details the content of his anticipatory bail application to the court. Dr Desai has contended, in the bail application, that the two had a consensual relationship while vehemently denying rape charges. He further claimed that it was a "relationship gone sour" and "she was trying to extort huge amounts of money from him in return for not filing this false complaint," the press note alleged.

In his reply to the court too, Dr Desai said, "Nowhere in the FIR has the complainant stated that she resisted when the applicant (doctor) had allegedly forced himself upon her. This shows that it was a consensual act and that the entire FIR is an afterthought." The note further states that the two had met several times at various places. "It is the complainant's claim that all the staff at the doctor's house as well as at his clinic are well-familiar with her and that the two have travelled together on several occasions. This clearly shows the nature of the relationship among them, and thus the evidence referred makes it clear that the FIR has been filed without merit," the note reads.

A sessions court had told the investigating officer not to take any coercive action against Dr Desai till September 5 — the day the police are expected to put forth their side in court. The court also asked Dr Desai to cooperate with the investigation. The doctor has also claimed that the two have had consensual physical relations at various hotels and at his clinic on a number of occasions. He has also attached their photographs in the court as evidence of their intimacy along with WhatsApp chat records that point to their relationship. The doctor claimed that after the alleged incident of rape too, the two went together for dinner from his clinic and chatted on a regular basis. Dr Desai has said the two were in love with each other and has also submitted some CCTV footage to the court in addition to the names of the hotels, photographs, and chat records.

