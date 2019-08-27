Mumbai: State medical body opens probe into Dr. Viral Desai's case

mumbai

Following this paper's reports, the Maharashtra Medical Council has said it will investigate and act on cosmetic surgeon Viral Desai, even as the police record statements following rape allegations

Dr Viral Desai

Cosmetic surgeon Dr Viral Desai stands the chance of losing his medical licence if charges against him are proven, as the Maharashtra Medical Council has taken cognisance of mid-day's reports that highlighted allegations of rape against the celebrity doctor. A TV actress earlier this month had accused Desai of raping her.

MMC president Dr Utture Shivkumar Shankar, who has been "reading mid-day's reports on Dr Desai", said that the council will "revoke his licence if he is found guilty".

The MMC president said, "We have written to the investigating agencies to provide details on the matter as the allegations levelled against Dr. Desai are highly serious in nature and MMC takes cognisance of such reports published in the media."

Ethical committee members of the MMC, "will thoroughly conduct an inquiry and if Dr. Desai is found guilty, necessary disciplinary action will be taken within the ambit of Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1956," Dr. Shankar told mid-day.

"It is made clear in the Indian Medical Council Regulations that any complaint with regard to professional misconduct can be brought before the appropriate medical council for disciplinary action. Upon receipt of such a complaint, the medical council will hold an inquiry and give an opportunity to the registered medical practitioner to be heard in person or by a pleader," said a senior medical practitioner in Mumbai.

If the medical practitioner is found to be guilty, the council may direct the removal altogether, or for a specified period, from the register of the name of the delinquent registered practitioner. A decision shall be taken within six months," she added.



Dr Utture Shivkumar Shankar, MMC president

"Abuse of professional position by committing adultery or improper conduct with a patient or maintaining an improper association with a patient will render a physician liable for disciplinary action," said a senior gynaecologist requesting anonymity.

The TV actress case

The TV actress, who accused Dr Desai of rape, said that he first botched up a procedure on her face and then forced himself on her inside the changing room of his clinic on August 9. She filed a rape case against him but he was not arrested.

"I want to teach a lesson to such a culprit and decided to file a complaint before the state medical council to debar Dr Desai from the medical profession. I will not keep quiet until severe punishment is given to him," said the TV actress.

Her counsel Satish Agarwal, confirming the development, said, "I have received instructions from the actress to file a complaint before the medical council and have accordingly prepared the draft."

The PR team of Dr Desai's clinic told mid-day that "the cosmetic surgeon and the TV actress were dating each other for the last three years".

The Santacruz police said that the court last week directed them "against taking any coercive action against Dr Desai up to September 5."

"We have recorded statements of the victim, Dr Desai and are collecting further evidence," an officer said.

Murky past

Dr Desai has been accused of sexually abusing his women clients on multiple occasions. In 2017, he had molested a woman medical practitioner who visited his clinic with her husband for treatment. Under the pretext of giving her treatment, Dr Desai allegedly molested her. She filed a molestation case against him but he was never arrested. He had recently approached the Bombay High Court to quash the molestation case registered at Santacruz police station. Dr. Desai was also accused by his wife divorced of domestic violence before seeking a divorce from him.

Aug 9

The day Desai allegedly raped the TV actress

