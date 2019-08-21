Woman allegedly gang-raped for asking refund of the cut money, accused at large

crime

The accused had allegedly taken some money from the woman promising to get her a house under the Gitanjali Awaas Yojna

On Wednesday, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by a panchayat member and three others in Jalpaiguri district West Bengal after she asked for a refund of the cut money which the accused had taken for getting her a house under a government scheme. According to the senior police officer, the matter is under investigation.

According to the police sources, the incident took place on August 14, 2019, but the complaint was lodged on Monday against the four accused. In her complaint, the woman has named panchayat member Mohammad Bulbul Alam and his acquaintances Zaidul Islam, Jamal Abedin and Afizul Haq for the heinous crime.

According to sources, the accused had allegedly taken some money from the woman promising to get her a house under the Gitanjali Awaas Yojna (the West Bengal housing scheme for the poor).

In a similar incident, the Sion police arrested a 50-year-old for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old at Sion Hospital. The accused, who is identified as a real estate agent from Kurla, was at the hospital for his wife's treatment when the incident took place.

According to the police sources, the accused's wife was undergoing bypass surgery on the second floor of the ward building. The accused had gone to visit her and he saw a young boy sleeping in the passage. He covered the boy's mouth with his hand and took him to a secluded place and sexually assaulted him.

Upon being sexually abused, the hospital staff and the mother of the victim, who was also sleeping on the floor, heard loud cries of the child. When authorities traced the child, he narrated the whole incident to them."

