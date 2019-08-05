90-year-old visually impaired woman raped, left in frail condition

crime

An elderly visually impaired woman was raped by a 25-year-old man when she was alone at her residence in in Bharatpur

In a shocking incident, a 90-year-old woman who was visually impaired was raped on Friday by a 25-year-old man in Bharatpur. The victim was alone at her residence when the accused sexually assaulted her. The accused identified as Dalbir Gujjar was arrested on Saturday and the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Deepak Ojha, SHO, Bayana police station stated, “The elderly woman was alone at home on Friday afternoon, when the accused barged into her house in an intoxicated state. On finding her alone, he raped her. The rape survivor, whose son works in another town, told her daughter-in-law about the incident when she returned from the fields in the evening. The daughter-in-law then informed a few other locals, who told us.”

“The locals suspected the accused and we arrested him on Saturday. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. There seems to be no motive, but just psychopathic tendency. He found the woman alone and took advantage of it without any qualms. The accused was also not known to the rape survivor. As of now, we have not found any past criminal record of the accused and it appears that he was unemployed,” Deepak Ojha, SHO, Bayana police station added.

According to a report by Times of India, the medical examination of the woman was done. The SHO informed, “She has sustained injuries on her private parts, due to which there was excessive bleeding. She is currently undergoing treatment and is stable. The elderly woman, who is a widow, had completely lost her vision due to old age and was suffering from other age-related ailments because of which she was already in a frail condition when the accused attacked her.

In another incident, a woman doctor who was fed up with constant blackmail, being filmed and raped by a former classmate, approached the police to file a case against two people including a Mumbai-based resident A doctor FILED a complaint with Chikhali police station against Ravindra Lasane (30), a resident of Navi Mumbai and Deepak Patil, a resident of Chikali.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code which comprises of an unnatural offence without consent (377), rape (376), molestation (354), poising (328) and an act done with common intention (34). Police Sub Inspector Ratna Sawant of Chikhali police said, "Post the incident, the victim moved on in her life and later she completed her studies and got married. Lasane managed to get her number recently and started threatening her, blackmailing her and demanded a physical relationship. The victim was further threatened that he will make the pictures and video of the incident viral and also share them with her husband. Based on this, she planned to give him money. For some videos, she was threatened and raped by Lasane."'

She added, "On July 28, she planned to give him Rs 4 lakh as he demanded sexual favours. She feared societal taboos. He again demanded money and a relationship with him as well as with Patil. Fed up with such torture, she approached us. We are probing the case."

