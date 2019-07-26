Mumbai Crime: Three gangrape teenage girl; arrested by Saki Naka Police

crime

Representational Picture

The Saki Naka Police have booked three friends in connection with a gangrape of a 19-year-old girl.

According to police, the accused Deepak Kubekar (24) had contacted the survivor for a meeting of sorts and then allegedly raped her along with two of his friends, Sanket Palkar (25) and Nitin Patekar (24).

According to the police, Kubekar contacted the victim from an unknown number on June 26 and asked her to meet him for a few minutes. After she refused to meet him, he further insisted on meeting citing some important work. The survivor met the accused next day at Sangharsh Nagar at around 10:30 am. When she landed at the spot, she also saw two more men along with Kubekar.

"Kubekar first told her that he likes her and wants to marry her, and then proceeded with her towards the mountains," said an officer. Later on, he and the other two accused gang-raped her and fled from the location.

"On the basis of a complaint received from the victim, a case of gang rape was registered against the accused," the officer added.

The police earlier analysed the footage from CCTV cameras at the spot but didn't find anything. After checking the Call Data Records (CDR) of the victim, they obtained the mobile number of the accused and traced him to Malad almost a month later.

On Wednesday, Palkar and Kubekar were arrested, produced before the court and sent to police custody. Patekar was also picked up on Thursday evening and will be produced before the court on Friday.

