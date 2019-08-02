Mumbai Crime: Teen girl attending birthday party gangraped by four in Chembur

crime

The victim had complained of pain in her private parts during treatment after which the medical examination revealed she was raped

Aurangabad cops have registered and transferred a gangrape case with an HIV+ve woman to the Chunhabhtti police station on Thursday. The Jalna based 19-year-old girl was in Chembur in July 2019 when the incident took place. A case of rape was filed against four unidentified persons at Begumpura police station after doctors at Ghati Hospital, Aurangabad found that the girl has been sexually assaulted.

The 19-year-old girl, who is in a serious condition due to some ailments, was recently admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, (Ghari Hospital) where doctors found that she had been raped. The woman, in her statement to police, said that on July 7, 2019, when she had left her brother's place in the morning to attend a birthday party, she was raped by four men. On July 14, the victim suffered a paralysis attack. The victim's brother informed the father about the attack following which she was taken to a private hospital. From there she was shifted to Ghati Hospital, Aurangabad.

During treatment, the victim complained of pain in her private parts. When the medical examination was concluded, it was revealed that she was raped. The victim revealed to the Begumpura cops that she had been raped by 4 unknown persons.

The rape survivor's father lodged a complaint late on Tuesday, July 30, at night, following which the Begumpura police said they registered a 'Zero FIR' and transferred the case to the Chunabhatti police station in Mumbai.

