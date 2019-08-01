Mumbai Crime: Teen molested by mother's boyfriend for four years in Virar

crime

Mother sends girl away to uncle in West Bengal, but he, too, molests her

The accused, mother's boyfriend

An 18-year-old girl has filed a police complaint against her mother's boyfriend, who allegedly molested the teenager over the past four years. The alleged assault began in 2016 when the 42-year-old man came to live with the girl and her parents at their house in Virar East.

The accused and her mother worked in the same company as salespersons, while her father worked at a jewellery shop. "My mother had told me that he will be staying with us as my elder brother. He would address my parents as mom and dad," the girl told mid-day.

However, he allegedly started making sexual advances on the girl soon. "He would touch me inappropriately whenever my parents were away at work. One day, when my parents were not at home, he came to me and tried to kiss me. I pushed him away and ran out of the house. I returned only when my parents were back," she said.

The teenager alleged that she made several complaints to her mother but she ignored them. "Once, she told me, 'he loves you as his younger sister'," the girl said, adding that the father also didn't do anything as he did not have any say in the house.

"I would always wonder why my parents don't believe in me. Then one day, I saw him hugging my mother and also caught them in a compromising position once. I then realised that they were having an affair," she said. "My mother sent me away to my uncle's house in West Bengal's Khejuri village in June when she realised I was coming in their way," the girl said.

There, too, her uncle Bhutto (first name not known) molested her after which she approached her friends who helped her come to Virar in mid-July. She then approached an NGO, Life in Light, which helped her file a police complaint against the duo. Life in Light vice-president Shagufta Motarwala said, "The mother's friend is absconding. Initially, the girl stayed with us but later she was sent to her parents' home. We have given her a mobile phone so that she can approach us whenever there is trouble," Motorwala added.

Anil Dabade, senior inspector at Virar police station, said, "We registered a case against the duo. We have formed two teams; one to hunt down Das and another has been sent to Bengal to arrest Bhutto, said investigating officer API Bhuvaneshvar Ghandat. Sources told mid-day that the mother has been trying to convince the girl to withdraw the case.

