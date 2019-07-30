Mumbai Crime: Man held for molesting his daughter-in-law in Virar

crime

The woman positioned her mobile phone camera in the kitchen where her father-in-law usually molested her. In the evening, when she was in the kitchen, he came and touched her chest

A 50-year-old auto driver was arrested by the Virar police for molesting his daughter-in-law. A few days ago, the woman had told her husband that his father had been molesting her. When he refused to believe her, she decided to film the accused in the act.

She positioned her mobile phone camera in the kitchen where he usually molested her. In the evening, when she was in the kitchen, he came and touched her chest. As soon as her husband came home, she showed him the clip.

"When the husband confronted his father, he told him and his daughter-in-law to leave the house," said a police officer. The woman then approached the Virar police with the video clip and got an FIR registered. "We have arrested him and are investigating the case," said Hemant Katkar, Palghar district police.

