Sanya Malhotra blows off some heat after huge successes

bollywood

The young starlet, Sanya Malhotra has recently flown to Dubai to blow off some heat of her back

Sanya Malhotra/picture courtesy: Sanya Malhotra's Instagram account

Sanya Malhotra who has been hopping back to back projects has now taken time off for herself. After multiple releases in the past year, the actress finally flies off to enjoy her break before she dives into work again.

The pictures of her adventure-filled trip to Dubai give some serious vacation goals. Skydiving and flying a gyrocopter were some of the thrills that she enjoyed during her trip abroad. One of the youngest starlets of Bollywood, Sanya Malhotra has already carved a niche with her performances.

View this post on Instagram âÂºï¸Â @skydivedubai A post shared by Sanya MalhotraðÂÂ¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) onApr 9, 2019 at 6:41am PDT

Receiving critical acclaim as well as box office success with her ventures, Sanya Malhotra has climbed the ladders to progress with every film. After Dangal, Sanya Malhotra was seen in Pataakha after a long break, post-Pataakha, the actress is however on a spree with back to back films.

Basking on the humongous success of Badhaai Ho, the actress later gained a huge appreciation for Photograph. The young actress is only a few films old but has grasped immense experience by working with some of the best directors.

From Nitesh Tiwari, Amit Sharma, Vishal Bharadwaj to Ritesh Batra, Sanya has been the muse to the renowned names and now the actress is gearing up for her next with Anurag Basu. Post her vacation, the actress will be back in action as she begins shooting for Anurag Basu's next.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates