Sanya Malhotra: Excited that Shakuntala Devi will be releasing on Amazon Prime

Sanya Malhotra's upcoming film Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan, will see a direct digital release on Amazon.

Talking about her upcoming film's release, Sanya shares "I'm super excited that Shakuntala Devi will be releasing on Amazon Prime, it feels like I have a special relationship with Amazon because even Photograph and Pataakha had released there it received a huge response. I'm looking forward to the audience seeing Shakuntala Devi and overall I'm happy that in such times, we are able to keep the audience entertained."

Both of Malhotra's characters in these films received enormous praise even when they were released on OTT. The actress learns new skills to ace her roles and she even learned professional wrestling to ace her character in the film Dangal, which proves her dedication to her craft.

The audience eagerly waits to see how she will be entertaining them with her performance in the biographical film Shakuntala Devi. Apart from Shakuntala Devi, the actress will be seen making an appearance in the anthology film Ludo and comedy-drama film Pagglait. So make sure to see her splendid performance!

