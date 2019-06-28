Sanya Malhotra looks breathtaking in a black one-shoulder dress for a photoshoot

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra. Picture courtesy/Sanya Malhotra's Instagram account

Sanya Malhotra is winning the internet with new pictures from a recent photoshoot and the diva looks absolutely stunning in them, essaying her inner diva and the fashion police is surely loving it.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture which will give you some fashion goals. She shared the picture and wrote, " #rohanshrestha ð #alliaalrufai ð #shailja_jaiswal #glamourbeautybysu [sic]"

Sanya looks breathtakingly hot in a black one-shoulder dress. The stunning dress has a unique cape sleeve on one shoulder which accentuated her svelte figure. With mauve lips, lightly kohled eyes, open curly hair and subtle makeup, Sanya accentuated her chic look.

The actress is known for her breakthrough performances in the movies namely, Dangal, Badhaai Ho and the recently released, Photograph shares how shooting with Anurag Basu has been the most delightful experience for her as she has never worked in this pattern for any of her projects till now.

Recently, garnering acknowledgement and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra was listed in the esteemed 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch', owing to her path-breaking artistry that received the applaud after the screening of her films at International film festivals.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin in the critically acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

