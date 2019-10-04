MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Sanya Malhotra: Playing real-life character starts with acing the look

Updated: Oct 04, 2019, 07:47 IST | Mohar Basu

Sanya Malhotra shares her on-screen avatar of Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama Banerji in Vidya Balan-fronted film on the math genius

Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra

"I hardly straighten my hair," says Sanya Malhotra, whose latest role requires her to sit in the make-up room as her hairdresser turns her lustrous curls, poker-straight. The actor is currently shooting for the Shakuntala Devi biopic, directed by Anu Menon, in London. If Vidya Balan plays the math genius, Malhotra slips into the role of Anupama Banerji, Devi's daughter.

Anupama
Anupama Banerji

She reveals that she has thoroughly enjoyed the process of creating her look, modelled on Banerji. "I believe hair, makeup and costume play an important part in an actor's attempt to portray their roles. Playing real-life characters start with acing the look. Even for Dangal [2016], I had to cut my hair short to look like Babita [Phogat]."

Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan

The actor met Banerji in the Queen's city before the film went on floors. "We discussed the relationship she shared with her mother. I also did some readings with Anu and Vidya before the first schedule."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sanya malhotravidya balanbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sanya Malhotra Spills the Beans About Her Life in this Exclusive Interview

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK