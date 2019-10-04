Sanya Malhotra: Playing real-life character starts with acing the look

"I hardly straighten my hair," says Sanya Malhotra, whose latest role requires her to sit in the make-up room as her hairdresser turns her lustrous curls, poker-straight. The actor is currently shooting for the Shakuntala Devi biopic, directed by Anu Menon, in London. If Vidya Balan plays the math genius, Malhotra slips into the role of Anupama Banerji, Devi's daughter.



Anupama Banerji

She reveals that she has thoroughly enjoyed the process of creating her look, modelled on Banerji. "I believe hair, makeup and costume play an important part in an actor's attempt to portray their roles. Playing real-life characters start with acing the look. Even for Dangal [2016], I had to cut my hair short to look like Babita [Phogat]."



Vidya Balan

The actor met Banerji in the Queen's city before the film went on floors. "We discussed the relationship she shared with her mother. I also did some readings with Anu and Vidya before the first schedule."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates