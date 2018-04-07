Sanya Malhotra to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur?

Hopefully, the makers' hunt for the leading lady ends with Sanya who recently finished the shoot of Amit Sharma's Badhai Ho with Ayushmann Khurrana

Buzz is that Dangal (2016) girl Sanya Malhotra has been roped in for Mohit Suri's next starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh. There had been news that Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani were under consideration.

It is said that Kriti preferred to be part of Housefull 4, while Disha wants to currently focus on a South film. Hopefully, the makers' hunt for the leading lady ends with Sanya who recently finished the shoot of Amit Sharma's Badhai Ho with Ayushmann Khurrana.

