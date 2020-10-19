Saqib Saleem to conduct virtual meet with trollers

Actor Saqib Saleem, who often finds himself at the receiving end of trolling, has decided to interact with the trollers via virtual meeting. On Sunday, he took to Instagram and posted a video, wherein he announced that he will have a virtual conversation with the social media users who pass hatred comments on him.

The interaction will happen on October 20 at 11 a.m.

"Dear Trollers, There have been various accusations levied at you questioning your authenticity . Please let's prove to the world that the bot theory is not true. Let's meet on 20th October 11 am via a virtual meet . Will post the meeting ID in my story by tomorrow . Hoping to see you guys," he wrote.

Have a look at his video right here:

Earlier this year, Saqib was heavily trolled by many netizens who told the actor to "go to Pakistan". After facing massive trolling, he even deleted his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saqib will next be seen in the films "83" and "Comedy Couple".

