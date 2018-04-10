Saqib Saleem's birthday: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol pose for a picture with the birthday boy

A day after getting bail in the blackbuck case, Salman Khan partied with his Race 3 co-actors - Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and others



Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem at the latter's 30th birthday celebrations on Sunday night at his Bandra home. A day after getting bail in the blackbuck case, Sallu partied with his Race 3 co-actors.

The Abu Dhabi schedule for Race 3 recently concluded. Saqib was the first one to share a photograph along with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and producer Ramesh Taurani. "And it's time to go home. Schedule wrap! 'Race 3'," Saqib tweeted.

Race 3 team shot at six locations across Abu Dhabi - Emirates Palace, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Emirates Steel and Liwa Desert.

Directed by Remo D'souza, Race 3 also stars Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. Shot in Bangkok and Mumbai along with Abu Dhabi, the third instalment of the Race franchise is slated to release in June around Eid this year.

