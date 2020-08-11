Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Goa diaries will fill you with wanderlust

Look who's holidaying in Goa! Tired of staying at home due to the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan have taken off for Goa. With no shooting schedule lined up, Khan is making the most of the free time at her favourite holiday destination.

Sara Ali Khan has been sharing videos of the fun times — cycling on the rain-soaked roads and enjoying a swim in the pool. Enjoying monsoon to the fullest, and sharing moments of her rainy days with fans on social media, Sara had first posted a picture of herself dressed in a bright orange sports bra and shorts. She is seen doing the tree yoga pose by the swimming pool. Take a look:

On Rakshabandhan (August 3), Sara shared a video where the siblings could be seen having some fun in the swimming pool and it has been captured from the top. Both Sara and Ibrahim, like grown-up kids, can be seen having fun and indulging in some harmless shenanigans.

Her next post was all about channelling her Tuesday mood with a unicorn-shaped inflatable balloon in a swimming pool, where Sara Ali Khan dressed in a bikini is enjoying monsoon rain. The post featured two pictures of the star kid, in the first Sara is seen taking a power nap as she hugs her inflatable unicorn balloon while sporting a neon green bikini. On the other hand, the second one showcases Sara cherishing the rain with her open arms as she is seated on the pretty unicorn-shaped, colourful inflatable balloon amid the pool of her Goa homestay.

Some more fun pictures from Sara and Ibrahim's Goa diaries:

In the latest video, Sara is seen cycling with her brother Ibrahim. Her cap is blown away by the wind as she cycles on a road with lots of greenery around.

On the work front, Sara along with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush are all set to resume shooting in October for their upcoming co-starrer. The film, Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown. Written by Himanshu Sharma, "Atrangi Re" is slated to open in 2021.

She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

