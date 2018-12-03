Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput share a heartwarming chemistry in Kedarnath

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath

Bollywood's young gun Sara Ali Khan and the multi-talented Sushant Singh Rajput share a heartwarming chemistry in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming film which has already garnered immense fame for its heart melting melodious tunes 'Namo Namo, Qafiraana and Jaan'Nisar'. The songs give a sneak-up into Sara and Sushant's eternal love story.

As Sara Ali Khan marks her debut with Kedarnath, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial brings to screen the refreshing chemistry of the leading duo for the first time. Sara Ali Khan is not only graced with beauty and brains but also a spectacular dancer. The song sweetheart is a witness to the crackling chemistry of Sushant and Sara which showcases the duo in a never before seen avatar.

Ever since the trailer released, there has been immense buzz all over taking the crackling chemistry of the leading couple.

Sara is essaying the role of a small town girl who is the daughter of a priest and belongs to a conservative family yet is confident and determinant. On the other side, Sushant plays the role of a pithoo who piggybacks tourists to the top of the mountain to the temple. It is when he meets Sara and falls for her bubbly and mischievous character that the story begins.

Kedarnath is a tragic love story that plays out amidst the 2013 deluge in the pilgrimage centre of Uttarakhand. The glimpse of the trailer gives goosebumps to the viewers with the mesmerizing scenery, eye-catchy locations, and outstanding visuals which showcase the youthful and the eternal love story which is pure, innocent and set against the backdrop of Uttarakhand floods.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.