Sara Ali Khan basking in summer-ready look on magazine cover

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, who is debuting her Vogue photo shoot, became the brand new face of their April issue

The fresh face of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, left her fans amused by her jaw-dropping performance in her first. And now, she is set to roll the April issue of Vogue India. The 23-year old, who is debuting her Vogue photo shoot, became the brand new face of their April issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onMar 31, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, senior fashion editor, Vogue India, wearing a white top and cutting out the monotone, Sara looks groovy in a red fishnet dress by Loius Vuitton. With wavy, flowy hair, Sara is looking all summer ready.

The magazine cover writes, 'UNSCRIPTED, UNFLAPPABLE, UNSTOPPABLE', on their cover. Sara made her debut into Bollywood alongside, Sushant Singh Rajput in the romantic drama disaster film, 'Kedarnath'. Later she was paired with Ranvir Singh in 'Simba'.

