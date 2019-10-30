Sara Ali Khan calls her mother Amrita Singh her woman crush as the ladies pose for an elegant picture

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan's smashing resemblance is known to all, and both the actresses have often twinned and given us major fashion goals. The same thing happened just now when Khan took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with her mom, with both the ladies dressed in traditional attires. But it's the actress' caption that had our attention.

She called Singh her woman crush Wednesday, her whole life every day, and also a mommy's girl. And of course, also added that like mother, like daughter.

Take a look:

Singh made her debut in Hindi Cinema in 1983 with Betaab and rose to instant fame after the success of the romantic drama. She went on to do films like Mard and Chameli Ki Shaadi that were hugely successful. In recent times, Singh has acted in films like Aurangzeb, 2 States, and A Flying Jatt. Coming to Khan, her debut was no less.

She starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput last year in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, and in the same month gave Simmba, that Rohit Shetty potboiler starring Ranveer Singh. One was a critical success and the other a commercial juggernaut. But fame came stepping on her doors even before she appeared on the celluloid.

On one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, she came with her father Saif Ali Khan and charmed everyone with her eloquence and elan. Her interviews are viewed in large numbers because of the grace and poise she oozes in them. The expectations are expectedly high! She has two films lined-up for 2020.

The first one will be with Imtiaz Ali, starring Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda, touted to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, and releasing on February 14. Her next release would be with Varun Dhawan, titled Coolie No. 1, the remake of the same film that released back in 1995. This comedy is all set for a May 1 release, on the occasion of Labour Day.

