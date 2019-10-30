Sara Ali Khan calls her mother Amrita Singh her woman crush as the ladies pose for an elegant picture
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh posed for the camera and the ladies looked gorgeous. But it is the caption of the actress that has our attention!
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan's smashing resemblance is known to all, and both the actresses have often twinned and given us major fashion goals. The same thing happened just now when Khan took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with her mom, with both the ladies dressed in traditional attires. But it's the actress' caption that had our attention.
She called Singh her woman crush Wednesday, her whole life every day, and also a mommy's girl. And of course, also added that like mother, like daughter.
Take a look:
Singh made her debut in Hindi Cinema in 1983 with Betaab and rose to instant fame after the success of the romantic drama. She went on to do films like Mard and Chameli Ki Shaadi that were hugely successful. In recent times, Singh has acted in films like Aurangzeb, 2 States, and A Flying Jatt. Coming to Khan, her debut was no less.
She starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput last year in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, and in the same month gave Simmba, that Rohit Shetty potboiler starring Ranveer Singh. One was a critical success and the other a commercial juggernaut. But fame came stepping on her doors even before she appeared on the celluloid.
On one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, she came with her father Saif Ali Khan and charmed everyone with her eloquence and elan. Her interviews are viewed in large numbers because of the grace and poise she oozes in them. The expectations are expectedly high! She has two films lined-up for 2020.
The first one will be with Imtiaz Ali, starring Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda, touted to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, and releasing on February 14. Her next release would be with Varun Dhawan, titled Coolie No. 1, the remake of the same film that released back in 1995. This comedy is all set for a May 1 release, on the occasion of Labour Day.
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh just gave us some heartwarming mother-daughter goals. The duo were clicked hanging out together in Juhu, Mumbai. All Pictures/Yogen Shah
For the occasion, the Simmba actress opted for a red top and black trousers. Her open hair and a pair of black flip flops added glory to her look.
Sara is the elder daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The couple had a love marriage in the year 1999. Saif and Amrita stayed together for a few years and due to differences in opinion and several other issues, they parted ways in 2005. The former married Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2012, and together they have a son Taimur Ali Khan.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who debuted last year with Kedarnath has a couple of projects in her kitty. She is busy shooting the Coolie No 1 remake, where she will reprise the role played by Karisma Kapoor. The film is an official remake of the same movie which originally featured Govinda and Karisma and was directed by David Dhawan.
Sara is also busy with the Love Aaj Kal sequel along with Kartik Aaryan. Sara and Kartik are also rumoured to be dating each other. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali, who directed the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer film in 2009.
Speaking about Amrita Singh, the 2 States actress returned to the big screen with crime thriller Badla as a doting mother. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is a mystery thriller that also featured Taapsee Pannu, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani. The movie hit the screens in March this year and was appreciated by the critics and audience.
