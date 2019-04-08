Sara Ali Khan chills in NYC with friends

bollywood

But the young "Simmba" actress has been giving a glimpse into her holiday scenes via her Instagram page

Sara Ali Khan

After wrapping up a schedule of "Love Aaj Kal 2", actress Sara Ali Khan is on a vacation in New York with her friends, away from the eyes of the paparazzi.

But the young "Simmba" actress has been giving a glimpse into her holiday scenes via her Instagram page.

"Just wandering in the city of dreams. Thank you Booking.com for this exciting escape. Can't wait to re-explore NYC," she wrote with one picture in which she is seen walking on a colourful street in casuals.

Her Instagram stories give a hint into what else she has been up to.

One picture is from the Whitney Museum of American Art, while another is from L.A. Burdick Chocolates, and another from Laduree, Soho.

According to sources, Sara is staying at a luxurious five-star hotel on Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, overlooking the Empire State Building.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates