Sara Ali Khan enters movie theatre in burqa for Kedarnath reviews

Sara Ali Khan was accompanied by mother Amrita Singh and the film's writer Kanika Dhillon

Eager to see how the audience reacts to her debut film Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan visited a suburban multiplex wearing a burqa. She was accompanied by mother Amrita Singh and the film's writer Kanika Dhillon.

Considering she has been all over the place promoting the film as well as her next, Simmba, she did not want to attract attention. Many actors love to go undercover to gauge audiences' reactions and Sara just joined the club.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor released on 7th December 2018.

In a very short span of time, Sara Ali Khan has gained an incredible fanbase amongst the youngsters after her debut performance in Kedarnath received an exceptional response.

Now, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her second release of the year with Simmba. After Kedarnath, there is tremendous excitement to witness the young actress in an all new avatar, the anticipation has just doubled up after the recently released song Aankh Maarey.

