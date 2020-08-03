Sara Ali Khan gets her Sunday right, shares an inspiring post about fitness

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan spent her Sunday doing yoga by a swimming pool. Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a bright orange sports bra and shorts. She is seen doing the tree yoga pose by the swimming pool. "Happy Sunday #sundayfunday #sunnyday#sunnysunday If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser.. but at least I got the day right this time." she captioned the image.

On the work front, Sara along with actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush are all set to resume shooting in October for their upcoming co-starrer. The film, Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re", will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown.

Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021. She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1. The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

