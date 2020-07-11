Sara Ali Khan heads out for a bicycle ride with brother Ibrahim wearing masks; shares pictures

With the lockdown restrictions easing in Mumbai, B-Town folk are back to being up and about. Celebs can be seen shopping, working out or strolling the streets. The stars are making sure to follow government directives and wear masks, gloves and face shields while going out and maintaining social distancing. They also regularly ask their fans to take preventive measures and abide by the social distancing norms while travelling.

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were also snapped heading out into the city for cycling while donning their masks. The siblings started their weekend on a healthy note. For her day out, Sara donned a pair of black track pants with a matching t-shirt. She had her hair tied in a ponytail and accessorised her look with a cap. Ibrahim looked casual in his casual grey t-shirt and a pair of shorts. Both Sara and Ibrahim were seen wearing masks during their day out. Sharing the picture, in her Instagram story, Sara wrote: "Wear your mask."

Ibrahim also took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of them cycling.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim posted a solo photograph on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Two tired."

View this post on Instagram Two Tired ... ðÂÂ¸: @chirag_72 A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) onJul 10, 2020 at 3:33pm PDT

The brother-sister duo has been enjoying their coronavirus lockdown to the fullest. Sara and Ibrahim have been sharing pictures and videos of their quarantine time on their Instagram profiles. Last month, Ibrahim had posted a picture of himself and Sara doing yoga at home and he captioned it: "Sunday yoga (sic)".

View this post on Instagram Sunday Yoga A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) onJun 7, 2020 at 11:47am PDT

Before this, the Kedarnath actress had shared a picture of the mother-daughter duo is twinning in multi-coloured Anarkali suits. In one of the pictures, the two are seen sitting on a couch posing while the other one is a selfie featuring the two wearing attractive designer masks. "Mommy's Day Out #twinning #winning," Khan wrote in the caption.

Sara is now gearing up for the remake of Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film was slated to release on May 1 this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has now been postponed. The actress is collaborating with Rai for Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush and is touted to release in cinemas on the Valentine's Day week next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news