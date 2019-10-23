Sara Ali Khan holidaying in Sri Lanka will give you major vacation goals

It's that time of the year when people are on vacation mode and want to spend all their time with their families. Sara Ali Khan may not be with her family but is surely in a vacation mode with her pals. She's currently in Sri Lanka setting major holiday goals and we are jealous. Check out her smouldering pictures:

After her successful debut in Kedarnath, the actress starred in the blockbuster Simmba. She's now gearing up for two films, the first one being with Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda and directed by Imtiaz Ali. The title is yet to be decided but it's touted this is a sequel to her father, Saif Ali Khan's film, Love Aaj Kal. Aptly releasing on February 14, 2020, this has already become one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of next year, thanks to the lead pair's much-publicised relationship.

Her next film will be the remake of Coolie No. 1, starring Varun Dhawan and directed by the man who made the original, David Dhawan. This boasts off an ensemble of Shikha Talsania, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, and Vikas Varma. On the last season of Koffee With Karan, when asked by the host, Karan Johar, about an actor Khan would drop everything to work with, she said Varun Dhawan. Isn't it cool she's getting such a big opportunity so early in her career? This film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Due to her two consecutive hits and aura, Khan has become one of the most promising newcomers in recent times and given she has studied at Columbia University, her oratory skills are arguably the best among all her contemporaries, male and female both. We really look forward to her repertoire.

