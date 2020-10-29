Search

Sara Ali Khan is back in action on social media

Updated: 29 October, 2020 15:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan shared the news that she had begun promotions for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan
After Sara Ali Khan was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau about the drug nexus in Bollywood, she had kept herself away from Instagram. Now, over a month later, she is back on the social networking platform.

Khan shared the news that she had begun promotions for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The two did a photoshoot and also shot for The Kapil Sharma Show.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Think Pink ð§ ð§ ðð #coolieno1 with my #herono1 @varundvn ð¸: @kapilcharaniya

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onOct 27, 2020 at 2:56am PDT

Coolie No. 1 is all set to premiere on the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 25. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

