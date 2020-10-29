Sara Ali Khan is back in action on social media

After Sara Ali Khan was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau about the drug nexus in Bollywood, she had kept herself away from Instagram. Now, over a month later, she is back on the social networking platform.

Khan shared the news that she had begun promotions for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The two did a photoshoot and also shot for The Kapil Sharma Show.

Coolie No. 1 is all set to premiere on the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on December 25. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav amongst others and is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

