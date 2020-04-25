Sara Ali Khan is back with her 'knock-knock' game with Ibrahim and its just hilarious

Sara Ali Khan is clearly having a gala time at home while being quarantined. We all saw her throwback video where she could be seen dancing her heart out. She also spreading some laughter through her Instagram video in which she was seen playing the classic Knock Knock joke with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Now, the actress is back with the funny game and we can't stop our laughter.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "For now, we all live under a rock. All of us- the nerd, the jock. In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock. #knockout (sic)."

She had shared a throwback video of herself playing the game with Ibrahim and had shared it on Instagram. She wrote- "Throwback to when you could... this was followed by a string of emojis. And continuing, she wrote- "But for now stay home stay safe and don't go knocking (sic)."

Speaking of Sara, she had been on a photo-sharing spree during her lockdown period. Recently, she shared a fantastic and funny throwback picture with Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. In the picture, we can see two versions of the family, the old and the new, and rightly captioning the picture, the actress wrote- "The evolution of the meaning of #SundayFunday (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onApr 19, 2020 at 2:41am PDT

The actress also shared another video with her family where they all could be seen playing 'Who's More Likely To'.

On the work front, Sara was last seen romancing with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of the 1995-hit of the same name. The film is directed by David Dhawan, who directed the original movie. Sara will be seen playing a double role in Aanand L Rai's next Atrangi Re and will be seen romancing both Akshay and Dhanush.

