Sara Ali Khan is mommy's girl

Sara Ali Khan wanted to become a heroine at the age of four but it became a full-blown passion after she graduated from Columbia University, said Sara, who makes her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath later this week

Amrita Singh with daughter Sara Ali Khan

As she prepares for her journey in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has her mother to thank for raising her the way she did.

Talking about Amrita Singh, Khan says, "She is a big part of who I am. She has led her life in a simple way, and has tried to [imbue] these qualities in me and my brother [Ibrahim]. Even before she became an actor, she was this 'bindaas' and honest person. I have lived with her for 23 years, so I hope some of it has rubbed off on me."

She wanted to become a heroine at the age of four but it became a full-blown passion after she graduated from Columbia University, said Sara, who makes her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath later this week. This will be followed soon after with Rohit Shetty-directed Simmba.

Kedarnath, a love story where Sara is paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, was stuck due to production issues and the newcomer says the uncertainty was terrifying. "The only feeling you have is prayer, which is not a feeling really. There was this constant thought that everything should work out. I will be a huge liar if I say it did not affect me. It was terrifying because we were so attached to the project. I would keep calling Gattu (Kapoor) sir, every day and ask, 'Sir, sab theek hai? (everything alright?) Thank God, things worked out in the end," she said.

Simmba, with Ranveer Singh, came her way at a time when her debut was facing trouble and Sara says she would forever be grateful to the two directors for taking a chance on her.

"I am so lucky because Rohit sir did not even see a glimpse of Kedarnath but he offered me this role. He gave me this opportunity at a time when no one in the industry was looking at me because 'Kedarnath' was facing issues. Both Gattu sir and Rohit sir will always be important to me."

Kedarnath, set against the deluge of 2013, the film hits the theatres Friday.

