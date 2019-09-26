Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt is a sight to behold at Vogue Beauty Awards

It was a star-studded night at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 and celebrities put their best fashion foot forward to impress the audience. One can't deny, and every other star walked the red carpet with great panache at the fashion event. Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut in a midnight blue dress, was a vision to behold. Her feathered embellished gown made the heads turn on the night of fashion. The actress completed her look with gelled hair and minimal jewellery.

Kriti Sanon, who is all set to give back to back on-screen appearance with numerous quirky projects, opted for a chic fuchsia pink gown by Monisha Jaising. The embellished ensemble featured a dramatic ruffled trail. She too completed her look with gelled hair. The thigh-high slit with silver stilettos made her look no less than a fashionista.

Upping her fashion game, Alia Bhatt shimmered in a flowy sequin outfit by Michael Costello. Bhumi Pednekar stunned in a bold Ziad Nakad outfit with a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves. Bhumi completed her looks with a pair of earrings and brown lips.

Swara Bhasker chose a full-sleeved floor-sweeping gown with a trail. The actor kept it simple with a fresh face of makeup and small matching earrings. Malaika Arora added an oomph factor in an all-white dress with a thigh-high slit. The actor paired the dress with matching stilettos. The dark coloured lipstick further accentuated the look. The fitness diva walked the red carpet with sister Amrita Arora, who opted for a black and golden gown.

Dressed to impress, Shahid Kapoor turned heads in a metallic suit while Vicky Kaushal opted a dual shade suit. The 10th edition of Vogue Beauty Awards was held in Mumbai and disco was the theme of this year awards.

