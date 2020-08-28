Sara Ali Khan looks stunning as she shares pictures of her Ganpati celebrations

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account could be very well described as a complete package. It has something for everyone. For all of those who are fond of watching throwback pictures and videos, she has been taking care of it for a long time. For all of those who enjoy globetrotting posts, she has ticked that box too.

And for all of those who enjoy watching stars' celebrations, Sara Ali Khan has taken care of that too. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared with her fans how she celebrated the Ganpati festival this year and they indeed look stunning. What stuns even more is her traditional attire!

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Ganpati Bappa Morya ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onAug 27, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

In a completely contrasting avatar, she channeled her glamourous side in her last Instagram post and shared her Monday Blues with her fans. Have a look in case you missed it:

Earlier this year, when the Kedarnath actress was asked about her parents, this is what she had to say, “ While my father is very particular about education, I believe my mother is like the flagbearer of humility. She believes in putting your head down and letting your work speak for itself.”

Commenting on studies not being too handy in an actor's life, Sara Ali Khan was quick to interject by saying, "Your education makes you who you are. It gives you confidence, eloquence and most importantly perspective. You have to learn, unlearn and keep growing. That is the only way."

Upon being asked of her one superior quality as compared to her mother, Sara Ali Khan shares, "I am better than my mom in studies. For her 10th maths board exam, she attempted zero questions and signed off as 'Love, Amrita Singh' and left." She added, "Kareena Kapoor always puts her work first and If there was something, I would like to imbibe from her, it would be her professionalism," says Sara Ali Khan on her love and admiration for Kareena.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No.1. Sara will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

