Sara Ali Khan: Not here to please the whole world

It's daunting to be here," emphasises Sara Ali Khan, aware of the expectations resting on her slender shoulders. With her next, Love Aaj Kal, the two-film-old actor does not only have to match audience's expectations, but also has to measure up to 'abba' Saif Ali Khan, who fronted the 2009 hit by the same name.

"I wasn't looking at replicating the original film," insists Sara, before adding that she was sold at the idea of working with Imtiaz Ali. "I said yes to the film without reading the script. I had asked Imtiaz sir why we weren't calling it Love Aaj Kal 2; he explained that the concept is relevant and timeless. The idea is that love means different things for different generations."

The trailer of the Kartik Aaryan starrer was trolled by fans, with Saif good-naturedly quipping that he preferred the trailer of his film. But Sara is unfazed by the comparisons. "I respect every opinion that comes my way. But I hope people don't compare it with the 2009 film. We are in the movies and ready to take risks. I am not here to please the whole world. So, I go with what feels right to me."

The original Love Aaj Kal; Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal

What draws her to an Ali-directed venture, she says, is the way women are depicted. "Zoe [her character] represents the financial and emotional independence of women. In the trailer, she walks up to her love interest and questions him why they aren't sleeping together. Women talking about sex has become important because you are bringing the focus on their desires."



Amid rumours of their break-up, her on-screen chemistry with Aaryan has caught everyone's attention. Ask her to decode 'Sartik', and she laughs, "Our chemistry was [talked about] even before we signed the film. We hope that once people see us in the film, there's pride waiting for us on the other side."

