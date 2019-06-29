Sara Ali Khan on 10 million followers: It's my sense of duty to make sure I am clear

bollywood

With about 10.8 million followers, Sara Ali Khan believes that she has a strong sense of duty as a huge number of people are looking up to her and she has to make it a point that she is clear with whatever she puts out there

Sara Ali Khan

Ever since her promising debut, Sara Ali Khan has won over hearts with her strong social media presence and talent! With about 10.8 million followers, the actress believes that she has a strong sense of duty as a huge number of people are looking up to her and she has to make it a point that she is clear with whatever she puts out there.

Sara has been asked multiple times about her social media responsibilities and the actress shares, "I used to initially say it doesn't matter at all, but as time has passed by I have realized that there are about 10 million people following me. That's a huge number, but most importantly one needs to be a little more aware, which is a very big one for me. I am a very bindaas kind of a person. I do like it as and say as it as. Most people take it sportingly, but there are certain people who don't. One thing while knowing me you need to sometimes understand that I am not trying to be rude to you, even on Social Media. There could be a comment or joke I could crack, there are better ways in life. In person, you have to understand the context, but in Social Media, it stays over there. On Social Media, there are 500 followers that needn't understand the intention. I think it is my sense of duty to make sure I am clear."

The actress thinks that she needs to be a bit more aware about what is shared on her social media as a lot of people look up to her and follow her but apart from that she firmly believes, that whatever people have to say about her is never going to change the way she behaves as being true to oneself is very important. Sara's main aim is to keep it real on social media and to be extremely natural with her fans.

She is known to be the 'Buzz girl' because the moment she stepped her feet into the industry, all the iconic film-makers and top leading brands wanted to collaborate with her. With two commercially successful films and appreciation from all quarters for her promising acting prowess, Sara has become a sensation. More so, Sara has eleven brand endorsements in her kitty with an estimated annual revenue of over 30 crores.

Sara is surely one busy name in the industry and the actress has chosen an unconventional path as her debut was right after she finished education.

After giving ground-breaking performances in Kedarnath and Simmba, the actress will be seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali 's next, alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1, both of which are slated to be released next year.

