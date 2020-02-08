Sara Ali Khan on Atrangi Re: Don't involve myself in a film's writing

Sharing screen space with two superstars can be intimidating for a two-film-old actor. Yet, Sara Ali Khan is charmingly assured as she gears up to headline Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. "I am sure of what I want to do — be it the movies I choose or the public image I carry," says the newest Khan in B-Town. "Honestly, when I read the script of Atrangi Re, I wasn't convinced I could do the film. The character is a tough one to pull off, and I want to do one hell of a job trying to prove otherwise. Akshay sir is someone I deeply admire, and Dhanush is a talented and understated actor. The idea is to work with diverse actors."



Sara Ali Khan with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush

No sooner was the promotional image — of the male leads kissing her — released than social media users pointed out the uncomfortable age difference between them and her. But she has complete faith in director Aanand L Rai's vision. "Aanand sir depicts his women authentically, and that's what drew me to the film. Cinema is a director's medium. The filmmakers I work with are sensitive [towards the depiction of women], but I don't involve myself in the writing at all. For instance, Zoe [her character in Love Aaj Kal] could be brash and I could portray her convincingly. But only Imtiaz [Ali, director] sir is her parent, and hence, the right person one should turn to, for redressal."



Aanand L Rai

Her upcoming films prove that she can easily juggle the diverse worlds of Imtiaz Ali and David Dhawan. "It's about conviction and balance. I don't come from an acting school, so I am learning my craft, one film at a time. My golden rule is to read a script and gauge whether I want to invest 50 days on it. Also, I'm an Ivy League graduate; a little challenge keeps me going."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates