Sara Ali Khan on competition with Janhvi Kapoor: All of us are here to do our job

Debutante Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has a neutral approach towards competition with Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood foray with "Dhadak" earlier this year. Sara is stepping into the acting world with "Kedarnath". During the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, Sara was asked if she feels the pressure to win the Best Debutant Award over Janhvi this year.

Sara replied confidently: "All of us are here to do our job and no one can decide anything on what is going to happen next. I think she has done a fantastic job in 'Dhadak'. I watched the film and I loved it. People loved her work. I hope people will like my work too."

Coming from a family of actors that includes not only her parents, but also grandmother Sharmila Tagore and aunt Soha Ali Khan, the young actress said that initially, her parents emphasised that she must finish her studies before entering Bollywood.

"My father wanted me to finish my studies before entering the film industry. My parents were supportive all through (for me) to work in films, but education was a priority. But when I heard the story of 'Kedarnath', I loved the script so much that that time nobody could have stopped me from doing the film. I was in love with the story. So they also did not stop me, and rather supported it," Sara said.

In "Kedarnath", Sara plays a Hindu girl from Uttarakhand. She falls in love with a Muslim man -- played by Sushant Singh Rajput -- during the journey to Kedarnath, a Hindu pilgrim centre.

Asked about her mother's view on Sara's performance, she said: "I think it would be very difficult for my mom to be unbiased because I am her baby. She will love everything that I do. I also look like her, so you know, she wishes me the best and she hopes that the audience loves my work."

"Kedarnath" will release on December 7, and Sara will then soon be seen in another film, Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba" which will hit the screens on December 28. Is she feeling any pressure?

"Yes, we can say that there is a pressure because two films are on the row, but there are some advantages also which I cannot deny. I have got two films and I am really lucky to ask for work from filmmakers like Abhishek Kapoor sir and Rohit Shetty sir. I have tried my level best to justify the opportunity," said Sara.

What are the tips she has got from Kareena Kapoor Khan, the second wife of her father Saif, Sara said: "Kareena is a very professional lady and the way she works with so much dedication is very amazing. So I would love to imbibe her professionalism." "I stay with my mom so she tells me what to wear on which occasion and keeps giving me tips on how to take care of myself."

