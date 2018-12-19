Sara Ali Khan: Rohit Shetty is the king of commercial cinema

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan is all praises for her Simmba director Rohit Shetty

Sara Ali Khan

Newcomer Sara Ali Khan considers her Simmba director Rohit Shetty the "king of commercial cinema". "I am a huge Rohit sir fan. I aspire for versatility, and I mean it. I messaged Rohit sir thrice and he responded on the third message. I think he is the king of commercial cinema. So, knowing that Rohit sir and Ranveer Singh were coming together, I had to," Khan told the media when asked why she wanted to work in a Rohit Shetty film.

Simmba addresses the issue of rape and sexual harassment of women, and how rapists often walk free after the crime because of the negligence of police and political power. The film shows how the protagonist Simmba, played by Singh, brings a change.

"Within 45 minutes of the film, the story gets into the serious zone... I think it is my responsibility to tell that story in a serious manner. When I, along with my team, watched the final cut of the film, everyone told me that I made a woman-oriented action film," Shetty said.

Sharing her opinion on the safety of women in society, Khan said, "The film is addressing the issue and that is my favourite part in the film. In a Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty film, the audience is going to expect high energy, entertainment and flying cars. Yes, those elements are there but then it comes to the real social message. Something needs to be done. There's a need to bring a change in the system. Obviously we cannot go to every culprit and change them, but we can change the view of the people and how they look at it."

Khan's film is set to release on December 28.

