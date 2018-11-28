Sara Ali Khan shares a throwback post from the shoot of Kedarnath

bollywood

Grasping the attention of the audience with her performance, Sara Ali Khan showed facades of romance and drama with her intriguing acting skills in the teaser and trailer of Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan/picture courtesy:Instagram

As the debut film of Sara Ali Khan inches closer to its release, the young actress is extremely excited about her first film. Counting days to the release, Sara shared a throwback post tracing her journey on the shoot of Kedarnath.

The actress who is seen making a mark in the dramatic love story shared a throwback post showcasing the various moods on the sets. Sara shared saying, "Behind the scenes missing these moments already! 9 days to #kedarnath".

Sara Ali Khan has been garnering immense appreciation even before the release of her debut film owing to her oozing confidence and strong screen presence. Giving glimpses of her promising performance, Sara is winning hearts of the audience across quarters stirring the excitement of the audience.

The song Sweetheart showcased the celebratory side of the actress as she matched steps with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Qafiraana showcased the fresh and crackling chemistry between the leading duo. The latest song, Jaan'nisaar features Sara in an intense avatar as she leaves no stone unturned to win her love back.

Sara Ali Khan is currently the talk of the town with not just one but two big ticket films releasing in the same month with Kedarnath and Simmba.