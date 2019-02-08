Sara Ali Khan turns down Baaghi 3; Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani in makers' mind for role

bollywood

Amid reports that Sara Ali Khan turned down Baaghi 3, director Ahmed Khan says only Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani have been in contention

Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani and Sara Ali Khan

While Tiger Shroff has begun his prep for his killing machine act in Baaghi 3, director Ahmed Khan and the team have been busy scouting for the female lead. Recent reports suggested that Sara Ali Khan had turned down the movie as she felt her role wasn't meaty enough. However, sources close to the Sajid Nadiadwala production insist that the youngster was not in the running for the role of the leading lady. Turns out, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani - who featured in the first and second instalments respectively - are the frontrunners for the latest offering.



Ahmed Khan

Says a trade source, "Sajid and Ahmed are baffled at reports of Sara having turned down the movie as she was never approached for it. Ahmed had met Sara only once, months before the release of Kedarnath (2018). At the time, the script of Baaghi 3 was still being worked upon. In fact, Tiger has not had a narration of the final script yet as it is still in the writing stage. Among the actresses, the makers are keen on Shraddha and Disha. The former has been approached for the role. If the dates and remunerations work out, Shraddha will reunite with Tiger after their 2016 hit."

When mid-day reached out to Khan, the director said, "All I can say now is that Shraddha and Disha were always in our minds as they have been part of the franchise. I would love them to be there in Baaghi 3 as well."

