Sara Ali Khan's latest vacation picture from New York is all about pink

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a break from her hectic schedule and holidaying in New York with her friend. She's working on two films simultaneously and surely deserves some rest. And it seems she's leaving no opportunity to seize as much fun as she can. At least her latest Instagram post suggests so.

She took to her account and posted two pictures that were all about pink. Her caption read- Pink Sky, Pink Sun, Pink Sweater, Soho Saturday with Sara- oh what fun! We love the alliteration. Khan was looking gorgeous and we wish she posts more such pictures.

Have a look at the post right here:

As stated above, Khan is working on two films at the same time, the first one being Imtiaz Ali's untitled rom-com, starring Imtiaz Ali and Randeep Hooda, which is all set to release on February 14, 2020. The next one will be with Varun Dhawan, the much-talked-about Coolie No. 1 remake with Varun Dhawan. That comedy directed by David Dhawan is all set to open in the cinemas on May 1.

After her breakout debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath and the blockbuster success of Simmba, she's surely the next big think of the Hindi film industry. We are looking forward to seeing what she does next after her two releases in 2020. But unlike all the other debutantes, Sara Ali Khan became the talk of the town even before she arrived on the celluloid; she was the big surprise package last year on Koffee With Karan where she charmed one and all with her panache and élan.

She's truly grace and scintillation personified, always brimming with a contagious smile and enthusiasm.

