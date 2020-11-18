Sara Ali Khan's royal pose with brother Ibrahim, mother Amrita in festive photo-op

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim and their mother Amrita Singh looked every bit royal in a post that the young star has shared on Instagram. In the image, Sara looks every bit the royal princess in a purple Anarkali, while Ibrahim cuts a dapper frame in an ivory kurta-pyjama. Amrita looks stunning in a bright blue Anarkali suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara captioned the image with evil eye, world, family and chick emojis. On the acting front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever