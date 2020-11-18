Search

Sara Ali Khan's royal pose with brother Ibrahim, mother Amrita in festive photo-op

Updated: 18 November, 2020 08:54 IST | IANS | Mumbai

In the image, Sara Ali Khan looks every bit the royal princess in a purple anarkali, while Ibrahim Ali Khan cuts a dapper frame in an ivory kurta-pyjama

Pic courtesy/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim and their mother Amrita Singh looked every bit royal in a post that the young star has shared on Instagram. In the image, Sara looks every bit the royal princess in a purple Anarkali, while Ibrahim cuts a dapper frame in an ivory kurta-pyjama. Amrita looks stunning in a bright blue Anarkali suit.

 
 
 
Sara captioned the image with evil eye, world, family and chick emojis. On the acting front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan and directed by Varun's father David Dhawan.

The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

First Published: 18 November, 2020 08:32 IST

