Sara Khan tests positive for COVID-19; shares an update on Instagram

Popular television actress Sara Khan recently tested positive for coronavirus. The actress, known for her roles in hit TV shows like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Santoshi Maa, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among others took to Instagram to inform her fans about the same.

Sara Khan shared, "Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus. Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home..."

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by sara Khan (@ssarakhan) onSep 9, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT

A number of her friends from the industry like Avika Gor, Vijayendra Kumeria, Ankit Bathla, Jay Bhanushali, Sayantani Ghosh, and others, wished the actress a speedy recovery.

Speaking about testing COVID-positive, Sara Khan said in a statement, "I've taken a break from shooting for a few days since I was feeling under the weather, but I took the COVID test, it came in positive. I'm following my doctor's medical advice religiously, and I'm hoping I get well soon. I have asymptomatic symptoms, but asymptomatic or symptomatic, one has to maintain good hygiene and a safe distance from everyone in both the cases. I'd advise everyone who came in close proximity with me to get themselves tested (sic)."

She added, "I'm following home remedies because they work the best, and steam of course. COVID can happen to anyone, so it's really important to maintain overall good health so that when it hits you, you have an immune system strong enough to fight back the virus!"

Hope the actress feels better soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news