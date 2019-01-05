Sara Tendulkar parties with her girl gang on New Year's night

cricket

Sara Tendulkar shared a picture on a balcony of a high rise with her girl friends while partying on New Year's Eve.

Sara Tendulkar with her girl friends (Pic/ Sara Tendulkar Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, who is currently based in UK, is having a ball of a time with her friends this festive season.

The medical graduate, Sara Tendulkar posted an image with a few of her friends on a balcony of a house party and captioned it '2019'. Sara Tendulkar and her girl gand were all seen twinning in black for the occasion

View this post on Instagram 2019 â¾ A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) onJan 1, 2019 at 3:45am PST

Sara Tendulkar was born to Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai. She is already a well-known face in India, for being one of the most gorgeous celebrity kids in India. At age 21, Sara Tendulkar is ready to step into her own shoes and move out of the shadow of her legendary father Sachin Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar was named after the 'Sahara Cup' - the first tournament Sachin Tendulkar won as captain in 1997. Sara Tendulkar did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She completed her graduation in Medicine from London’s University College of London (UCL).