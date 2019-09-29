Sarah Jessica Parker shares secret of her strong marriage

Sarah Jessica Parker says the key to her "strong" marriage with actor Matthew Broderick is not talking about their life together. "We've grown. We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships... We don't talk about it -- that's how it stays strong," usmagazine.com quoted Parker as saying.

"Sex and the City" star Parker, 54, added that she and Broderick, 57, keep their marriage "nice and private". After breaking up with Robert Downey Jr., Parker met Broderick in 1991. Six years later, they exchanged vows in May 1997. The couple welcomed their son, James, in 2002. They later had twins, Marion and Tabitha, in 2009 via surrogacy.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2013, Parker opened up about the privacy she has maintained in her long-running relationship with Broderick.

"Matthew and I come from a different time and place. When we were young, all we ever wanted was to be good, working actors. We didn't think of fame or money because, honestly, money was never part of the dream.

"It was to work in theatre, to be around those people whose work I was in total awe of. I never saw the trappings; nobody talked about being a celebrity," she had told the magazine.

