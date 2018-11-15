Sarbananda Sonowal urges COBSE to show integrity while conducting exams

national

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday urged the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India to show integrity, skill and diligence while conducting examinations to reinforce people's faith in the examination system of the country.

The Board members must adopt modern and advanced technologies for conducting examinations and moulding the system to suit the changing needs, he said inaugurating the 47th Annual Conference of COBSE here. He also appreciated the role played by school boards in successfully and transparently conducting examinations over the years in the country. Sonowal said high school and higher secondary school leaving examinations have the most crucial and significant impact in the lives of the youth as these not only determine their career but also induce in them a sense of purpose.

"It is, therefore, very important that members of COBSE display integrity, exemplary skill and diligence in conducting examinations so that faith of the people in the examination system gets reinforced", he said. Sonowal urged COBSE to move from the traditional style of examination system to the most modern and advanced forms and use more technology. "Technology is one medium through which we can hold examinations in the most efficient and transparent manner. Many competitive examinations have experimented with the technological developments and this has yielded remarkable results", he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of youth-led development in the nation, Sonowal also called for adopting better strategy by the Boards for dispelling fear of examinations among students. COBSE president Asano Sekhose, who is also the chairperson of Nagaland Board of Secondary Education, stressed on the need to uphold integrity in Board examinations in the country. School Boards and Councils could occupy significant place in maintaining the standard of education in the society and there is need for deep introspection by concerned authorities for maintaining integrity in the examination system, she said.

The annual conference of COBSE with the theme 'Integrity in conduct of examinations' has been hosted by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council and Board of Secondary Education, Assam. Chairpersons and members of 62 school boards and councils of the country along with foreign delegates and academicians participated in it.

