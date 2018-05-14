Sasikala's brother Dhivakaran makes light of legal notice she sent to him

V Dhivakaran's statement here comes days after Sasikala issued the notice, asking him not to use her name in public utterances or face legal proceedings



Sasikala

The rumblings in the family of V K Sasikala, the jailed aide of late J Jayalalithaa, continued on Monday with her brother making light of a legal notice she issued to him, saying that such things "will not stop our political journey."

V Dhivakaran's statement here comes days after Sasikala issued the notice, asking him not to use her name in public utterances or face legal proceedings. He also said it was another instance of 'blackmail politics" by his nephew T T V Dhinakaran.

Speaking to reporters, Dhivakaran said he would not address Sasikala as his sister since as per the notice she has now become his "former sister."

"Sasikala, as per the notice is my former sister.. today I will not address her as a sister," he said while hinting she had not heard him before the notice was served last week. In the midst of the public feud between Dhivakaran and AMMK founder Dhinakaran, Sasikala had slapped the legal notice on her brother, asking him to desist from taking her name in his public utterances.

Dhivakaran was making public statements against Sasikala, which was uncalled for and did not befit his age and family background, her advocate had said in the notice.

"My client states that you should stop using (terms) like my elder sister in the media. In the event of you continuing to air lies even after receiving this notice, my client will be compelled to initiate legal action against you, keeping aside the fact that you are a blood relation," he had said.

Today, Dhivakaran charged Dhinakaran with being behind the latest episode in the family and that it was yet another instance of 'blackmail politics' by his nephew.

"This is another instance of blackmail politics by Dhinakaran. This is the peak of it," he alleged.

"I don't know what she had said, but they (Dhinakaran) have prepared a big notice. There is no point getting angry with her. Let her come out of prison, then let's see... our political journey will not stop because of this," he added.

Dhivakaran, who had launched "Amma ani" (Amma faction named after the late J Jayalalithaa) in the face of his feud with Dhinakaran, said his ultimate aim was to unify those close to AIADMK founder the late M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa but remained scattered.

He could reach out to Jayalalithaa's niece J Deepa in this regard, Dhivakaran added. Dhivakaran and Dhinakaran have been at loggerheads of late, with the feud spilling over in public with both lashing out at each other.

Sasikala issued the notice through her advocate, where she charged her sibling with speaking in support of AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, who have fallen out of favour with her. Sasikala is currently serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates