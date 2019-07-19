Sasural Simar Ka child actor Shivlekh Singh dies in car accident near Raipur

television

The accident took place around 3 pm in Dharsiwa area, Raipur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told PTI

Shivlekh Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shivlekh

On Thursday, child artist Shivlekh Singh (14) was killed as his car collided with a truck on the outskirts of Raipur. He was travelling with his parents Lekhna and Shivendra Singh, who were left injured, informed the police.

Shivlekh worked in many television shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Sankatmochan Hanuman, and a few others. According to PTI, the accident took place around 3 pm in Dharsiwa area, Raipur, said the Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh.

The report says that child-artist Shivlekh Singh died on the spot, while his mother Lekhna and father Shivendra Singh and another person identified as Naveen Singh were injured.

They were all heading from Bilaspur to Raipur area when their car hit the rear side of an oncoming truck. The report further suggests that his mother Lekhna Singh is said to be in an extremely critical condition. On the other hand, the police officials are trying their level best to trace the truck driver who escaped from the accident spot leaving behind his vehicle, the SP said.

A family friend, Dhirendra Kumar Sharma said that Shivlekh was coming to Raipur for media interviews.

Shivlekh is originally from Janjgir-Champa district in Chhattisgarh, and his parents were living in Mumbai for the last ten years. Apart from many television shows that he's acted in, Shivlekh had also been a part of television-based reality shows.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI