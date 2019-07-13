Satin and its cousins

things-to-do

Satin jumpsuits aren't common. But with Katrina and Anushka flaunting them, it's a style statement you can try. Here's where to find them in Bandra across budgets

Katrina Kaif

While the material isn't one that favours the monsoon, satin is still many people's go-to for a glamorous and formal outing in the evening. That's why you will find many satin dresses and shirts that have an allure and flow. And with jumpsuits breaking the barrier of exclusively being casual wear and entering even the corporate space, it was only a matter of time before satin jumpsuits became a fashionable thing. Though the blue number Katrina Kaif opted for recently is cumbersome given the humidity, we discover that the us­u­ally winter-only option has made its way to shelves in shops across Bandra. Besides pure satin, there are also options with mixed fabrics, which aim to give the feel of the outfit without the discomfort of the material, making it wearable during the day. This also dilutes the high cost. We pick four styles that you can ace.

For a corporate look

The broad belt, complete with a swanky golden buckle, makes this the ideal office outfit. It also cinches the waist just a tad, which wouldn't have been possible with just satin. This mixed version has cotton, which makes it less flimsy. It also gives it a more formal feel. The striped design is one of the many we spot, though the

other patterns would work better for a gig rather than a party. "The satin ones are more popular in the winter," the shopkeeper selling the dress says.

At Kink Boutique, shop no 14 and 1, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 2,000 onwards



Pics/Bipin Kokate

Pretty in peach

Peach is a part of the nude and near-nude palate that fashionistas have embraced this season, despite the fear that muck would soil it. Ruffles, layers and even power shoulders give the outfit a more delicate touch, which can work if you want to wear the same outfit to a party at the end of the day.

At Meraki Couture, ground floor, shop no 4, 33rd road, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 3,595 onwards

Go off-shoulder

Any off-shoulder outfit looks great at formal dos, more so than a cold-shouldered peach option with a floral print that we spot in Bandra West — the latter is more apt for daywear. A jumpsuit with a broad belt instead of a drawstring works better if you have a paunch. The ruffled up bit on one side is elegant and not too in-your-face, and the flow of the pants looks breezy once you figure where to fix the dividing elastic bit.

At Shop No 5, Happy Dream Society, KFC Lane, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 1,890 onwards

Layer it up

While mirroring Katrina Kaif's look exactly might not be practical in this weather, this layered option is as close as you can get. With rayon and cotton mixed with satin, it takes care of the issues arising due to humidity, but loses a bit of the sheen in the process. The wide range of colours — yellow with white polka dots and the barely-noticeable divider on the waist — has us sold. The matching shrug is an added bonus since it almost evens out the lack of seamless flow otherwise seen in a pure satin outfit. "We also have pieces in georgette that are popular because the fabric dries easily," says store attendant Ramesh.

At Ritu Fashion, 7, star building, near KFC, Khar West.

Cost Rs 1,400 onwards

Two-piece

We also find sleeveless tube tops in Bandra, in a range of patterns — floral, geometric shapes and stars — ideal for daywear. The material makes sure these figure-hugging tops aren't too tight, though you have to be careful about the fitting. Some shops also have satin pants, which don't look like they are made using the material till you actually wear them.

