Satire over theatre

Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 08:04 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A session will see the reading of the great French playwright Moliere's theatrical comedy

Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, known by his stage name Molière and for his lampooning of the pretentiousness of 17th-century French society, is considered to be one of the greatest writers of French comedy.

This evening, attend theatre group QTP's reading of Tartuffe (or The Impostor, or The Hypocrite) that was first performed in 1664. Despite being attacked by the church, it opened to packed audiences and proves to be an essential reading for students of literature and theatre even today.

On Today, 7.30 pm onwards
At Bungalow No 57, Seven Bungalows, Andheri West.
Call 9833779662
Free

