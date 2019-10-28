Satire over theatre

Jean-Baptiste Poquelin, known by his stage name Molière and for his lampooning of the pretentiousness of 17th-century French society, is considered to be one of the greatest writers of French comedy.

This evening, attend theatre group QTP's reading of Tartuffe (or The Impostor, or The Hypocrite) that was first performed in 1664. Despite being attacked by the church, it opened to packed audiences and proves to be an essential reading for students of literature and theatre even today.

On Today, 7.30 pm onwards

At Bungalow No 57, Seven Bungalows, Andheri West.

Call 9833779662

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates