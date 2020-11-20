Satish Kaushik: Discussed film with Salman during Bharat's shoot

Even as he is winning praise for his Black Cobra act in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story, Satish Kaushik is already looking forward to next year when his directorial venture, Kagaz, will be released. The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is based on the real-life story of Lal Bihari, the Azamgarh-based farmer who was declared dead on paper. While he was well aware of the story's merit, Kaushik's confidence in the material was further bolstered by superstar friend Salman Khan, who came on board as the presenter.



Pankaj Tripathi

"The story has been with me since 2003 when I bought the rights from [Bihari]. I had gone to Malta to shoot for Bharat [2019]. That's when I happened to discuss Kagaz with Salman. He fell in love with the story, and offered to present the film. I am fortunate that he supported this small film," exclaims Kaushik, who will soon begin post-production. "The team at SKF [Salman Khan Films] is negotiating its release. Let's see whether it hits the screens or premieres on an OTT platform."



Satish Kaushik

Khan and Kaushik had collaborated on the 2003 hit, Tere Naam. The actor-director acknowledges that a sequel may be in the offing as protagonist Radhe's journey is far from over. "I have a few stories that can take Tere Naam ahead. I have developed a concept, but haven't spoken to Salman yet."

