Saturday Night Live cast names Justin Bieber 'worst behaved' guest

Bill Hader and Jay Pharoah, who are no longer a part of the long-running comedy sketch series, said the Love Me singer was probably "in a bad place" at the time he appeared on the show



Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber has been tagged as the "worst-behaved" guest on Saturday Night Live by two cast members of the show. Bill Hader and Jay Pharoah, who are no longer a part of the long-running comedy sketch series, said the Love Me singer was probably "in a bad place" at the time he appeared on the show, Vulture reported.



The duo were answering questions from phone-in when they were invited by Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live, when one of the audience members asked who they considered to be the "worst-behaved" celebrity ever to appear as a guest host or musical guest on "SNL".



"We both know, dog," Pharoah said. To which Hader quickly replied, "Yeah, it was Bieber... He was just in a bad place. Maybe he's in a better place, but then he was... It was rough."



"Everyone's usually on great behaviour. Everyone's usually very excited and on great behaviour, most time it's 100 per cent, so that's why I think Bieber's the only one in my experience. And I think it was just he seemed exhausted or at the end of a rope," he added. Bieber appeared as a host and musical guest in 2013 to promote his album 'Believe'. His name was mired in a controversy, including a vandalism charge in Brazil.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever